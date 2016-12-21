Chak de India

more-in

The crowning of the Indian junior hockey team after it “dismantled Belgium” in the final of the Junior World Cup holds promise of a bright future ahead for Indian hockey (‘Sport’ – “A 15-year wait comes to an end”, Dec.19). The revival should be led by these youngsters who are full of enthusiasm and talent.

Amit Verma,

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

The team has excellent cohesion but the conversions of drag flicks and functioning within the opponents’ 25 yards with purpose are areas that need more attention.

S. Viswanathan,

Srirangam, Tamil Nadu

In order to revive the past glory of our national game, the government must allocate a reasonable amount of funds and prize money to our young heroes who have brought us glory in the international sports arena.

Mejari Mallikarjuna,

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

It is sad that The Hindu is biased even in its sports coverage. It has always featured cricket on the front page even if it is an insignificant match being played in Tamil Nadu. When our junior hockey team has won a world cup, it deserved to be front-page news. Hockey is the national game.

G. Shiva Ganesh,

Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu