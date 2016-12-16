Cash woes continue

more-in

A month has lapsed since the commencement of the demonetisation drive, yet the supply of currency is not matching up to the demand (“Curbing corruption is my agenda: PM”, Dec.15). Taking into account the capacity of note-printing units in India, it is reported that it may take six-nine months to print adequate supplies. An unusual problem requires an unusual solution. The government should consider as a one-time measure getting small denomination notes printed through reputed note-printing companies around the world.

B. Umakanth,

Hyderabad

Just when the world started to take notice of India as an emerging power, we have slipped back into negative growth. This has happened because of the demonetisation thunderbolt, ostensibly to root out black money, terrorist activity, etc. None of the objectives have been adequately met and will take much longer, but why are planning and implementation so poor? This whole decision is an illogical delusion of inventing a panacea for the nation’s ills. The Prime Minister has betrayed our trust.

T. Mathew,

Mysuru

The cash situation in Chennai is precarious in the aftermath of Cyclone Vardah. Since December 10 and 11 were regular bank holidays and December 12 was the day the cyclone struck, people were hopeful that the banks would resume work on the 14th (December 13 was a public holiday and should have allowed the banks time to set their house in order to serve their customers from the next day). To our surprise, the bank we went to was shut on December 14 as well due to server/ connectivity issues. Most of the ATMs in the suburbs are not working or are not loaded with cash. Since credit card transactions are also not possible due to poor connectivity, we have been having a tough time over the past few days. It is time the banks in Chennai geared up to deal with this situation even as the city limps back to normalcy.

Murugan Sarangapani,

Chennai