Bureaucrat’s ire

I am shocked by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary’s claims and his lashing out at the Central and State governments, calling the recent income tax raid on his house and official chamber in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat as a “constitutional assault” on his office (Dec.28). His statements made him look like the Chief Secretary of a political party. He has a lot of explaining to do: how did wealth that was unaccounted for find its way to his home in the first place? He should have explained this first rather than cry foul and allege a conspiracy. The law should be allowed to take its own course.

Anil Kalaga,

Chennai

The claim by the former Chief Secretary that he still holds office reminds me of what a senior official said when he was sacked as chairman of the Railway Board: “I am only tired and not retired.”

In this instance, the gentleman’s questioning the raids and name-dropping are unwarranted and an insult to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The only sticking point is of why paramilitary forces were used in the raids.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

When the Income Tax department had concrete evidence, it had the right to conduct searches. How can anyone have large amounts of unaccounted wealth? The gentleman needs to be reminded that he was at the top of the administrative hierarchy and should have conducted himself with dignity. The only course open to him is to seek remedy in a court of law. Airing his grievances before the media in an emotive tone and tenor does not help him in any manner. His additional claim that he is still the Chief Secretary is again unacceptable as his successor has already assumed charge and begun her duties.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

What a contrast between former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi, now out on bail, and the bureaucrat. The dignity of bearing that ACM Tyagi has displayed even after his arrest and custody, and which he continues to maintain even now, is in sharp contrast to the emotional outburst of the former Chief Secretary before the media. Have some of those in the civil services imbibed some of the lumpen characteristics from their close association with the political class?

R.S.V. Subramanian,

Pinnachikuppam, Puducherry

One of the most comprehensive statements of what constitutes ethical standards for the holders of public office comes from the Committee on Standards in Public Life in the United Kingdom, popularly known as the Nolan Committee, which outlined seven principles of public life. The first, on “selflessness”, says: “Holders of public office should take decisions solely in terms of public interest. They should not do so in order to gain financial and other material benefits for themselves, their family or their friends.”

K.M.K. Murthy,

Secunderabad

The press meet was uncalled for and the briefing was very political in its nature. It is shocking that he said had Jayalalithaa been alive such a raid would never have happened. I am very sorry, Sir. You have to face the law of the land and prove yourself.

Vairamani Shanmugam,

Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu

Prima facie, the bureaucrat convening the press meeting explaining his version of the raids is itself in contravention of disciplinary rules of a serving public servant. Further, he has unnecessarily brought in the names of political leaders for their “political support”.

V.N. Gopal,

Chennai