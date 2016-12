more-in

Though drinking and driving will not stop following the Supreme Court’s move to ban liquor vends on National, State highways (Dec.16), it will still reduce the number of accidents. There are lakhs of such shops on all our highways, so if the March 2017 deadline is to be reached by then it will require a tough and non-negotiable approach. The police have a major role to play here.

Bal Govind,

Noida