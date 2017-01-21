Letters

Bleak future

Though Kailash Satyarthi’s optimistic approach to Indian legislation in connection with saving children from exploitation at various levels is welcome, the reality is depressing (“Safe childhoods for a safe India”, Jan.20). One sees children from North Indian States working in the south as child labourers with business and industrial communities from the north. It is common knowledge that children from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar and even the eastern States are working here. Though these children are visible, no action is taken.

C. Jaya Sankar Babu,

Puducherry

