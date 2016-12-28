Bail for Tyagi

more-in

The sad state of the military fraternity, both serving and retired, is reflected in the deplorable way in which former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi has been targeted and treated (“Delhi court raps CBI, grants bail to Tyagi”, Dec.27). In the hierarchy of precedence and position in the decision-making “coterie” in the AgustaWestland deal, he must have been at the bottom of the rung, if at all he was involved in the decision-making. But when the moment of reckoning comes, it is only him who is in the the stockade. Now, so-called “accountability” is also the burden of only servicemen.

Sushil Chilimbi,

Mumbai

Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha’s statement on the arrest of ACM Tyagi is quite unfortunate (“Tyagi’s arrest dented image of IAF, says chief Arup Raha”, Dec.27). What exactly is he trying to say? That what ACM Tyagi did was wrong or that his arrest was wrong? To say that the morale of the defence forces will be affected is incorrect. Our armed forces have very high integrity and one is confident that they will certainly be able to discern right from wrong.

V.R. Gopinath,

Kozhikode