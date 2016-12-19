At Chepauk

more-in

Chepauk in Chennai is known for interesting tussles between many teams. I was fortunate enough to see the tied Test between India and Australia in 1986. Those days we were allowed to bring our own food and beverages in flasks, which is impossible today. It seems the cricket board is only too keen to make money in every possible way. Ironically, even water bottles are prohibited and there is hardly any drinking water. To top it all, there is no intensity in the tussle on the ground. After its loss in Mumbai, England seems to have lost its fighting spirit and is aiming for a draw to salvage its pride. There is no bite on the pitch. Unless our batsmen commit harakiri, this match seems to be petering out as a tame draw!

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai