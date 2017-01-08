An actor for all seasons

more-in

In the demise of actor Om Puri, the nation has lost an extremely talented and versatile actor par excellence. The ease with which he characterised real life was what made watching his films a treat. With his tough looks and raspy voice, whether it be in the role of sub-inspector Anant Velankar in “Ardh Satya”, Abu Mian the wizened old gatekeeper in “Mirch Masala” or Inspector Udham Singh in “Gupt”, he epitomised youth, vigour and constant resilience against injustice/oppression coupled with an insatiable zest and passion for life. His performances in “Gandhi” and the tele-serial “Tamas” were exemplary.

B. Suresh Kumar,

Coimbatore