Accessing external funding

The fact that there are many NGOs which misuse foreign funds is indubitable and there is a need for better oversight (“Time to repeal the FCRA”, Dec.27). But this should not become a tool in the hands of the government to stifle dissent. The ambivalence shown by the BJP and Congress in bringing transparency in foreign funding for public bodies is deplorable.

On one hand, they are imposing more restrictions and oversight over foreign funding to NGOs while diluting the FCRA, thereby creating a conduit for foreign funding to political parties. The way this is done with a retrospective validity is a brazen attempt to subvert the Delhi High Court directive regarding accepting foreign funds from Vedanta in 2014. In all this lies a strong case for more electoral reforms and giving more teeth to the Election Commission.

Arjun K.V.,

Bengaluru

A majority of those being acted upon are the one’s who have filed PILs against government projects and even conducted hartals. By branding them as financiers of political dissent, inciters of seditious activities, impediments in economic projects and promoters of religious conversions, the government seems to legitimising its actions. It is unfortunate that the social media is also being used to brand these groups and those involved with them as “anti-nationals”. There could be some groups involved in funnelling money to fund illegal activities, but to regulate these groups, we need an independent body, of government appointees and independent, leading members from civil-society groups. This is a task which cannot be delegated to bureaucrats.

Gaurav Singhal,

Rewari, Haryana