Aadhaar’s long shadow

Despite the Supreme Court’s clear order that the Aadhaar card scheme is purely voluntary and should not be made compulsory till the matter is decided finally by the court, the Union government is still insisting on Aadhaar compliance for one reason or the other. Making it mandatory for joint entrance examinations is one such instance (“Aadhaar ID for more exams under study, says Javadekar”, Dec.13).

First of all, there is no comprehensive legislation detailing, among other aspects, the purposes for which Aadhaar can be used. At the level of implementation, independent researchers have found the scheme to be unreliable as beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System, old age pensions and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have been denied their dues after mismatch of their fingerprints with those on their Aadhaar cards at the time of authentication.

Even the biometrics standard committee of the Unique Identification Authority of India has said that the error rate is expected to be high. Apart from glitches in the functioning of the electronic system, the risk of precious data being hacked too looms large. A special bench of the Supreme Court must hear the case at the earliest and deliver its final order to clear the air.

K. Natarajan,

Madurai