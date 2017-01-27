A letter to the leader

more-in

While I can rationalise Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s angst with the Prime Minister, he appears to have looked at our leader partially by wrapping his style of functioning/personality around fundamental precepts of democracy (“Heed this 67-year-old tryst”, Jan.26). I remember the effects of the declaration of Emergency. Shortly thereafter all trains ran on time, DESU offices opened on schedule and were fully staffed. Our cook was delighted because food was suddenly plentiful. My factory-owner father was astounded that he received all the steel he had ordered in lieu of half. Fear needs to be instilled in the population over the enforcement of laws. Narendra Modi is creating such an atmosphere. Nothing happens till someone does something. Mr. Modi needs to be given a chance to prove himself. Don’t forget that even Indira Gandhi was voted out.

Naveen C. Kapur, New Delhi

Though unflattering but regrettably true, those watching the Prime Minister’s highly individualistic style of functioning would perhaps have very little to differ with Mr. Gandhi’s diagnosis. Our leader would be well-advised to rid himself of his belief in his “infallibility” and “personal supermacism” in the conduct of the affairs of state. Not respecting time-tested institutional arrangements in the decision-making process of national importance will only hasten the crumbling of such institutions under the weight of an overbearing leader who exhibits the least tolerance for well-meaning dissent. It does not portend well for our democracy.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

There is not even an iota of doubt that the Prime Minister cares for the country and he would go to any extent to take it to a position of pre-eminence in the comity of nations. But in what can only be construed as a case of missing the wood for the trees, he remains oblivious to the sufferings unleashed on an unwitting public in the form of half-baked measures such as demonetisation with jargon about “cashless economy”, making no sense to more than half the population. The overdrive and enthusiasm of his team might even turn out to be counterproductive.

C.V. Aravind, Bengaluru

The article echoes the views of many objective commentators about the NDA government. The attempts by the BJP’s leaders to portray any criticism of government policies as akin to criticism of the nation will not fetch dividends. With over half of the government’s term over, the common man expects the government to deliver on its promises. The country is witnessing crises on multiple fronts: the economy is in a state of flux, notwithstanding the tall claims by the government’s managers, there is agrarian and rural distress, and poorer sections have been hard hit by skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Where are the jobs for millions of youth as promised? On the contrary, jobs have vanished after the demonetisation exercise. The government is also not challenging the laying off of workers in the private sector. There is a gap between rhetoric and performance.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan, Tiruchi

The attrition of democratic values under this regime is insidious. It is happening so subtly and steadily and there are hardly any voices that have been raised against it. The balanced observations are valuable and that there is still space in the print media for those who have not been blinded by the dazzle of pseudo-nationalism is laudable.

Thehseen Zakir, Kochi

The article is a must-read for everyone who hero-worships the Prime Minister. This impartial delivery of truth and a reality check should be a lesson to all aspirants for power and position.

R.K. Murthy, Coimbatore