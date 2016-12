more-in

It should serve as an eye-opener for some of our megalomaniac leaders that Fidel Castro’s dying wish was that no statues should be erected in his memory and no streets or buildings should be named after him (“Cuba buries Fidel; Raul vows to defend revolution”, Dec. 5). Castro’s greatness stands head and shoulders above not only his contemporaries but also many other personalities in history.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula