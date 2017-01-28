A deeper malaise

more-in

The return to Ordinance Raj is but a symptom of a deeper disease: the complete dismantling of the separation of powers between the three wings of government (“Rolling back Ordinance Raj”, Jan. 27). This is due to the disruption of legislature, the overreach of courts, and poor accountability of the executive. The excessive use of ordinances and subverting Parliament is a direct cause of the shrinking role of the executive. The executive finds little room to function due to disruption of Parliament.

On the other hand, whatever action is taken by the executive is subject to judicial scrutiny. The judiciary must curb its instinct to rule in matters that are not under its purview. Recently, the court has ruled in a variety of areas, from singing the national anthem, to dress codes in temples, to providing daily drug doses to TB patients.

Due to lack of accountability in the executive, the people put their faith in courts to force the executive to take action, by filing PILs.

The executive is the face of the government and interacts with people on a day-to-day basis. The judiciary cannot be a conduit for getting things done.

Like in a game of cricket, the umpires cannot start playing the game if the players themselves are not playing.

Arjun Gopal, Bengaluru