1971 and after

The 1971 war was decisive because it proved once and for all that a country based on religion would not survive if it imposed homogeneity on its culturally-diverse people (“The decisiveness of 1971”, Dec.14). It also set in stone the idea that there must be uninterrupted connectivity between the land masses of a country. While India’s military action was decisive, what was not decisive was India’s handling of the aftermath because 1971 was the perfect opportunity to end the Kashmir issue and officially demarcate the boundary between both nations. What we got instead was the export of terrorism to Kashmir, the Siachen conflict, the Kargil war and ceasefire violations among other issues that could have been avoided had Prime Minister Indira Gandhi taken full advantage of her political mandate.

Akshay Viswanathan,

Thiruvananthapuram