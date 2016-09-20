There are very few newspapers in the world which have such an unparalleled record such as The Hindu’s, of continuously expanding their base of readers since inception and disseminating news with extraordinary clarity and without bias. The fact that the trusted and reliable newspaper has completed 138 years is a proud moment for millions of its readers across the globe. One hopes that The Hindu will continue to march on.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

I have been reading The Hindu for more than three decades now. In between I switched to other dailies but returned as one cannot forget the unique bond one has with the paper. I recollect a South Asian proverb: “When eating fruit, remember who planted the tree”.

K. Jayanthi,

Chennai

A journey of 138 years is extremely commendable and one has to thank the founders who painstakingly propelled the newspaper to greater heights, even making it a referral guide for youngsters to learn the alien language of English. However, it is painful to note that “Corrections and Clarifications” occupies much space every day.

Ramaswamy Mahadevan,

Chennai

A favourite question asked in quizzes during my college days used to be: “What was founded by 6 people on 20 September 1878 with one rupee and twelve annas of borrowed money?” We would chorus: “The Hindu.” Like “Airavatham”, the divine elephant which stands for strength and seen in the crest, the paper is definitely growing from strength to strength.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Its clear and firm views, crisp editorials, and comprehensive coverage of events that are governed by the principles of integrity and credibility are praiseworthy. As an ardent reader for the past six decades, I am happy to note that it is now India’s second largest-circulated English daily.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

I have been a reader since boyhood — 1957 — and am happy that the daily has crossed another milestone. It has a great past, a contemporary outlook, and a bright future. It is indeed a great companion right through the day.

Maruthachalam Karunakaran,

Erode, Tamil Nadu

As a septuagenarian bonded to The Hindu for over six decades, I am elated that the daily is 138 years. It has many firsts to its credit, worthy of appreciation and emulation. I wish it success in all its endeavours.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

I have been a reader since 1974 as my father told me to read only The Hindu. It is because of The Hindu that I am able to understand, speak and write in English to an extent. I studied up to PUC (Tamil medium) and it was the daily that became my English teacher. My day is complete only after I have read the paper.

S. Ganapathy,

Chennai