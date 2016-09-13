Kerala has a two-pronged strategy to get on the path of progress: long-term projects for comprehensive development, and succour for the poor and disadvantaged

In May 2016, the Left Democratic Front rode on a wave powered by the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kerala to form a new government in the State. Their hopes emanated from the abject disdain they experienced under the previous United Democratic Front regime towards their interests as well as that of the State’s environment. Agony brewed by the Central government’s policies that struck at the very root of the sovereignty of the nation and all sections of our society was also reflected in the Left’s victory.

At a time when the global finance capital is at its worst crisis and protests against it are rife throughout the world, we realise that a solid commitment to the people’s interests alone can make a government relevant to those it governs. It is precisely why we have developed a two-pronged strategy that will guide us throughout the next five years. On the one hand, we will vigorously champion long-term projects to achieve comprehensive development of the State and on the other, we will relentlessly proceed with short-term relief measures to provide succour for our disadvantaged sections in their distress.

Towards comprehensive development



We are seized of the absolute necessity to attract investment, to provide infrastructure and to develop industry so as to achieve a comprehensive development of the State. Even though our finances are limited, we are particular to not let that become a hindrance in achieving our objectives. If we wait to attain adequate finances before proceeding with developmental activities, Kerala might get left behind in all spheres. That is precisely why the government has reconstituted the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for infrastructure development and capital investment. An ordinance was passed to attract investments outside the budget, of up to Rs.50,000 crore in the next five years for land acquisition, to construct big roads, bridges, industrial parks and to develop IT and tourism. The government will provide guarantee for investments made through KIIFB, which is a first in India.

Infrastructure is the backbone of industrial development and a quick and convenient transportation system is an absolute necessity for a modern society. We are on an overdrive to complete our infrastructural projects, particularly Kannur Airport, Kochi Metro, Light Metro at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and Kochi Water Metro. Kannur Airport is set to become the biggest airport of India once it is operational in April 2017. As Kerala has a long coastline and numerous inland waterbodies like rivers and lakes, the construction of Kochi Water Metro has been initiated as part of the development of the water transport sector which is waste-free and less accident-prone. Light Metro is our effort to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in our cities. Efforts are on to develop our National Highways maintaining international standards as well. The renovation of our State’s district roads as well as rural roads along with the smart road project will also be implemented without delay.

Industrial development to us is not merely the establishment of new industries, but it is also the protection of our public sector units. While the Central public sector units are facing threats of closure owing to negligence and faulty economic outlook of successive Central governments, the State is proposing to breathe new life into such units in Kerala. The State government has already proceeded with the renovation so as to enable the reopening of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited’s urea plant which was shut down earlier. The government has taken over the Palakkad unit of Instrumentation Limited which the Central government had recently decided to shut down, thus saving it from closure. Likewise, the Kochi unit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals will also be protected by the State government. Efforts are also under way to set up pharma and petrochemical parks in the State. Thousands of people will be newly employed through such measures.

We recognise that a well-educated young generation is our State’s wealth. A scheme to foster around 1,500 start-ups is an attempt to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth and Rs.150 crore has been set aside for it. It has been decided to add one crore square feet to our existing IT parks. Efforts are also being made to attract successful IT firms to establish themselves in Kerala.

Social security and social justice



All welfare pensions have been increased to Rs.1,000 per month and have been disbursed to benefactors, including arrears; Rs.3,100 crore is being issued at the increased rate with effect from June 2016, through five types of pensions to 37 lakh pensioners at their doorsteps before Onam. Measures have been taken to raise the minimum wages of 13,000 khadi workers as well as to establish a Khadi Village. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which plays a crucial role in ensuring social security in Kerala, is being revived to ensure working days equivalent to Rs.1,000 crore through it.

Subsequent to the declaration of a three-month moratorium on all loans taken by endosulfan survivors, a comprehensive loan waiver scheme is being implemented to provide solace to around 10,000 families. The government is bearing an additional expenditure of Rs.40 crore for this scheme in which loans of up to Rs.5 lakh will be waived off. To alleviate the agrarian crisis in Wayanad, a moratorium has been declared on the loans of the farmers there, providing relief to them; Rs.50 crore is being allocated to alleviate the distress of debt-ridden workers in the fishing industry as well.

We are committed to ensuring comprehensive social security for the impoverished and distressed workers in the traditional sector. Cashew factories shut down by the previous government were reopened on Chingam 1 of the Malayalam calendar. Similarly, staying true to our promise, we have established a separate department for women. Budgetary allocation has been made to construct public toilets, especially for the use of women. Schemes have been devised in association with the Indian Medical Association to reduce infant deaths and maternity deaths as well.

Clean through green



A comprehensive project is being implemented to clear and remove waste from all waterbodies in Kerala. Land cleaned up through this project will be used for vegetable cultivation, so as to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture. This will be a peoples’ participatory programme on the lines of literacy mission, democratic decentralisation and peoples’ planning. Power generation from solar energy and wind energy will also be a part of this project.

Our commitment to the environment is evident in our commitment to ensure the strict implementation of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act of 2008. Paddy cultivation is also being promoted in barren lands suitable for farming. Aiming to make Kerala 100 per cent open defecation-free by the 60th anniversary of Kerala Piravi (November 1, the day the State was created) is also a pointer to our commitment to the environment.

There are four types of homeless people in Kerala. Those with land, but no homes. Those with unusable homes that have dilapidated over time. Those who have no land and are living on encroached land. Those who have no land but cannot move out of their current living places owing to their nature of work, like those in the fishing industry, estate workers, tribals, etc. We are undertaking a massive housing campaign, LIFE (livelihood, inclusion, financial empowerment), to build houses for 2 lakh families without land or housing in the next five years. Six lakh people will benefit from this path-breaking initiative. As our State faces an acute shortage of land, housing complexes will be built, requiring only 1,140 acres. Social security schemes will be initiated in the housing complexes, as well as skill training for adults among the beneficiaries. Emphasis will be on financial empowerment and providing means of livelihood.

Progressive and secular society

Our government has not minced words in exposing those outfits that can cause disharmony in our society. We will continue our staunch opposition to such destructive forces and ensure that the progressive, secular nature of our society is nourished and cherished.

A government becomes relevant only when it is able to make a positive contribution in the day-to-day lives of its citizens. Our proposed Administrative Reforms Commission will enable us to ensure that both government and bureaucracy makes a positive contribution to the people it governs. Similarly, a government becomes dependable only when people realise that they will not falter on any promise made. Constructing a house for the mother of Jisha, who was murdered in Perumbavoor, and making it available a day before the promised date; the decision to increase the rate of welfare pensions; reopening of cashew factories; disbursing the pensions of more than 37 lakh people at their homes within 100 days; and the fact that we were able to start the comprehensive loan waiver scheme as planned, all reflect our care for and commitment to the weaker sections of our society. Our determination to fulfil every promise we have made so far will be reflected in all our forthcoming programmes as well.

While all the naysayers in the world will unite to tell us that there is no alternative, in this small State of Kerala, we, because of our sheer commitment to the people who have bestowed us with this responsibility of governance, are leaving no stone unturned to achieve a people’s alternative; an alternative that caters to the hopes and aspirations of all sections of our society.

Pinarayi Vijayan is the Chief Minister of Kerala.