Terms of disengagement

more-in

“Our policy is having our cake and eating it,” British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told The Sun newspaper last year, in comments that were widely ridiculed including by European Union leaders. “There will be no cakes on the table. For anyone. There will be only salt and vinegar,” was the retort of EU Council head Donald Tusk soon after.

Since the EU referendum last year, Britain’s political leadership has sought to tackle the view that it had an entirely unrealistic picture of what Brexit Britain could look like. On the one hand it seemed to be seeking tariff-free access to European markets; on the other it was not willing to accept the four pillars of single-market membership: the free movement of people, shared laws and regulations, and competition policy, and a system of common tariffs on trade outside the union. On the one hand it sought free trade deals with non-EU countries, such as India; on the other it made plain its intention to prioritise immigration control both for workers and students from those countries, leaving the impression, in the recent words of one member of the House of Lords, “You want our trade but not our children.”

Staying the course

Presenting the world with a credible picture of Brexit Britain — as opposed to one riddled with these contradictions — was one of the many challenges faced by British Prime Minister Theresa May as she delivered her speech earlier this week, alongside giving the markets some much-needed clarity, and satisfying her party that she was indeed a committed Brexiter despite being a ‘Remain’ campaigner in the run-up to the referendum vote.

Ms. May’s speech on Tuesday lived up to that first challenge to a certain degree at least — confirming for the first time publicly that the U.K. would indeed have to exit the single market as many had suggested all along. “What I am proposing cannot mean membership of the single market,” she said, acknowledging that being out of the EU but a member of the single market would mean “complying with the EU’s rules and regulations… without having a vote on what those rules and regulations are… It would to all intents and purposes mean not leaving the EU at all.”

She also for the first time set out what the actual process of leaving the EU might look like: Britain would not be seeking “unlimited transitional status” but would enter a phased process of implantation following the two-year deadline to reach the agreement. “This will give businesses enough time to plan and prepare for those new arrangements,” she said.

“Sad process, surrealistic times but at least more realistic announcement on Brexit,” tweeted Mr. Tusk following the speech.

However, much of the rest of what she said was highly ambitious to say the least. When it came to membership of the customs union — the system by which EU member states have tariff-free trade between each other, while maintaining common tariffs on non-EU states — Britain did not want to remain a full member, as it prevented it from reaching free trade deals with other non-EU nations. However, Britain would seek to maintain a role within it, whether it was via a new agreement altogether, an associate membership, or being a signatory to part of it. She hinted at separate deals for sectors of the economy such as automakers and the financial services industry — something that followed on from comments made by several colleagues in the government previously — and which are likely to be seen by many within the EU as yet another attempt at the kind of cherry-picking they would baulk at. Indeed Guy Verhofstadt, chair of the liberal and democrat grouping in the European Parliament, warned after the speech that Britain’s days of “Europe à la carte are over.”

Also on the optimistic side was her vision for Britain as a “great trading nation”, eager to export to the rest of the world and strike favourable trade deals outside the EU. Ms. May highlighted India, Australia and New Zealand as examples of countries with which discussions on future trade deals had already commenced, while she pointed to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s insistence that Britain would not be at the back of the queue for a trade deal as his predecessor had suggested. However, there seemed little recognition within her comments of the challenges of striking such deals, particularly at a time when public sensitivities about free trade agreements — and bilateral investment deals — is high. In fact, quite the opposite: writing in The Daily Telegraph the day after, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed that nations were “already queuing up” to do free trade deals with Britain.

Challenges ahead

“We cannot cling to the belief that in leaving the single market, the development of a secure and prosperous country to which global talent flocks will be an easy process,” said crossbench peer Lord Karan Bilimoria. “Developing trade ties with the Commonwealth, the U.S. and the rest of the world will require lengthy and complicated negotiations.”

Former Conservative Chancellor Ken Clarke highlighted the hypocrisy of Britain’s position, suggesting that the flexibility that the EU had been willing to accord Britain had not been enough to keep Britain within the union, while at the same time hoping to forge deals with the world’s largest economies. “What I don’t understand is which country in the world is going to enter into a trade agreement with this country on the basis that the rules are entirely what the British say they’re going to be, on any particular day, and if there’s any dispute about the rules it’s going to be sorted out by the British government,” Mr. Clarke told the House of Commons to much applause and laughter.

And while Ms. May acknowledged that Britain’s eagerness to control its borders with the EU would stand in the way of it remaining a member of the single market, there was scant recognition of the challenge that the government’s immigration policy would pose to its ability to strike deals outside the region. While the speech focussed on EU immigration, it was clear that there would be no relaxation of the rules for those from outside. “In the last decade or so, we have seen record levels of net migration in Britain, and that sheer volume has put pressure on public services like schools, stretched our infrastructure, especially housing, and put a downward pressure on wages for working class people,” she said. Britain hoped to attract the “brightest and the best to work and study” but immigration had to serve the national interest.

It was in fact in subsequent remarks — designed as a warning to EU leaders of what would happen should they attempt to penalise Britain for voting to leave — that the strategy likely to underpin much of its approach going forward was hinted at: lower tax rates, particularly for the corporate sector. Chancellor Philip Hammond had already hinted at taxation being a possible means for attracting business, but it’s a point Ms. May chose not to dwell on at length as she sought to sell an image of Brexit Britain as a “fairer” nation.

A little clarity for now

Nevertheless, whatever its problems and contradictions, the speech seemed to give the market the certainty it was willing to live with for the time being at least. Ms. May insisted that blow-by-blow detailing of Britain’s negotiating strategy was off the table. She and her government have also begun to recognise the importance of communicating beyond the shores of Britain: it’s notable that in the question and answer session that followed the speech, she actively sought out questions from the European press, while Downing Street has since the new year begun weekly foreign press briefings in an effort to establish a direct line to the European media in particular.

Of course, giving clarity is one thing. Convincing EU leaders and the rest of the world will be quite another, and with three national EU elections round the corner (France, the Netherlands and Germany) this year, who she may have to convince could change altogether.