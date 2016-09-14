Between Wickets

The occasional IPL-isation of first class cricket in the country is disturbing. When you play a national tournament for teams named after the colours of the rainbow — as those contesting the Duleep Trophy did — then it is a sign that the authorities are converting a team sport into an individual one.

It is difficult to retain loyalty to entities like “red” and “green”, which is why players decided to place themselves above the team. After all, no one will remember which colour won, so centuries and double centuries alone matter. Officially sanctioned selfishness is now part of our domestic policy.

A tournament named after Duleepsinhji deserves better. Duleep, nephew of the more famous Ranji, did not play for India, but he did represent the country, as the High Commissioner to Australia. The original concept was a tournament involving five zones; it was a stepping stone to Test cricket. Now it is played merely to test out how the pink ball behaves. Last year it was called off because it was World Twenty20 year, and the focus was on the shortest format.

Anurag Thakur, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, has said that the pink ball experiment might continue in the national championship for the Ranji Trophy. This may not be a bad idea — to gather as much data before taking a final call on pink ball and day-night Test matches.

The Ranji Trophy is no longer played by the zone, so the Duleep has to find a new relevance. It is better to cry halt to it than to play it in this fluffy manner, without context, without perspective, and without respect for the man it is named after.

When the Ranji season commences on October 6, it will have a life of its own irrespective of the growing tension between the BCCI and the International Cricket Council. Remarkably in Indian cricket, off-field uncertainties have seldom affected what happens on field. The national tournaments continue regardless of the politics of the cricket board.

In general, it is good to have neutral umpires, neutral commentators, neutral arbiters; but neutral venues may be a step too far. If a Karnataka versus Mumbai match in Bengaluru is not guaranteed to draw crowds, it is unlikely that an Assam versus Tripura contest at the same venue will pack the house.

The cricket board’s take on the problem — that pitches are doctored for the home team —may be right, but the solution is not to go after the symptom but to attack the malady. If pitches are being doctored, there is a committee to look into it. Erring hosts ought to be punished. Now the faithful who turn up to watch are being deprived of a chance to cheer for their home teams. Another example of placing the fan last.

As India gets ready to play 13 Test matches at home this season, the calls it has made on the domestic front will be thrown into sharper focus. Thakur and his team are in a unique position — caught between the Lodha Committee’s recommendations and the ICC’s decision to keep out of it.

The BCCI’s cute plan of trying to use the one to fight the other has come to naught. According to Dave Richardson, the CEO, a verbal request to the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to write complaining about “government interference” in the BCCI affairs was turned down, and now the matter is public. The BCCI has to sort out its own affairs. The I-have-an-uncle-in-the-ministry approach, so beloved of the average Indian will not work with the ICC, even if the BCCI does think that the head of that organisation is a favourite uncle who should be tipping the balance in its favour!

When the BCCI could have explained matters to the Lodha Committee and hoped for some sympathy, it chose to play it aggressively. Now the BCCI’s path has been laid out, and it would only make matters worse if the cricket body ignored the recommendations or cherry plucked them at convenience.

The long home season will call for better planning by the team too. Players will need to be rotated, and a decision will have to be taken about whether a rested player should be paid his match fees. If being rested leads to a drop in earnings, it will not be popular among the players, many of whom would rather bowl themselves to the ground than miss a match.

For there is another aspect to be considered too. If the replacement does well — as K.L. Rahul did in the West Indies, when he came in for Murali Vijay — then what should be the call? Does the rested player get back his place or does current form trump past record?

Next week, India plays its 500th Test. It has taken them 84 years. Whether the next 500 takes half that time or twice as long will depend on the decisions taken over the next couple of years.