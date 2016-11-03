The sound of the unsaid

Our linguistic codes are subtly establishing new equations while reiterating toxic ones

An MLA in the Assam Assembly recently called another MLA a ‘Bangladeshi’. A friend’s young son was called a ‘Pakistani’ by a classmate. A WhatsApp message received today had a particularly ghoulish description of life in a Muslim home. It ended by exhorting the recipient to forward the message in the name of his mother, to “each Hindu girl’s mobile so that not one of them ever thinks of marrying a Muslim boy”. And, somewhere in urban India, yet another “I wouldn’t want to be treated by a doctor who got admission on quota” conversation is received with sympathetic half-smiles.

The list goes on.

Someone from within the hallowed portals of a Legislative Assembly or one of Delhi’s leading schools pejoratively labels Muslim citizens as ‘Bangladeshi’ or ‘Pakistani’ and then questions their loyalty to the nation. Or an upper caste person vociferously says she has never come across an instance of caste discrimination in her life, yet casts aspersions on the professional skills of a doctor who is from a lower caste. In each of these instances, the person is a part of a rising chorus that is giving voice to what was probably felt by a silent, supercilious fringe till a few years ago, but which would have never been articulated in everyday conversation before.

Clearly, norms are changing and the unwritten constraints of society as we knew them are disappearing. With every “send” that we press, the “other” settles in and acquires a mundane acceptability in our lives. Suddenly, people find nothing wrong in sharing a message that disparages large sections of our society or undermines the patriotism of anyone who so much as questions the Indian Army or the government, literally bringing home to us what plays out every evening in cacophonic television studios.

Words when spoken from a pulpit can stir people into believing in a higher power. Who can forget the word power of a Mahatma who stirred a nation into fighting for freedom? We’ve always known about the power of such words used by leaders, politicians and poets. But what we’re witnessing today is the inordinate power of the ordinary word, used by ordinary people, and in our ordinary day-to-day lives. It is this very ordinariness of our words that counts because they are society’s shorthand for its subliminal feelings. The jokes that remain unchallenged in our WhatsApp groups shout out majority entitlement. The casual doubts raised about the merit of a “quota doctor” underscore fears of the changing status quo.

And that’s precisely why our new lexicon should worry us. Our words, or the lack of them, echo the one emotion that has no place in democracies — fear.

We’re witnessing a situation where some of us are afraid of saying things. And others, of things that have been left unsaid.

Philosophers have long explained anger to be a response to perceived or actual damage to something or someone we care about; damage that the aggrieved person believes has been wrongfully inflicted. Anger also contains within itself the need for payback — either by the person who is wronged or by society at large. It is this almost copybook anger that seems to be feeding our collective fears, morphing words into half-truths and rumours that are repeated ad nauseam, till they finally consume a Mohammad Akhlaq (who was lynched in Dadri) and thereby a veritable part of our Constitution in their wake.

Where has this anger sprung from? Why are people so easily agitated these days — becoming insecure, untrusting and willing, or even silent participants in the worst kind of dog-whistle conversations? Is it a result of the frustration that stems from a lack of promised jobs and opportunities to grow? Or is it because of increasing pressure on a section of society which is witnessing the unravelling of entitlements that it took for granted?

And what has changed in the past few years that those who freely expressed their views before think a hundred times before they challenge an obviously partisan idea in casual conversation or on social media, that civilian battlefield of choice? Why does the average person feel the need for a virtual Hazmat suit if she as much as refutes yet another half-truth voiced by an expert?

While this palpable anger may well be a result of the reasons mentioned earlier, their common thread is that an environment is being created where we’re being virtually ‘conscripted’ into carrying out a sustained attack on the favourite bogeyman of the day — the minorities, traditionally marginalised communities and even women.

The danger that this incorporation represents is that our linguistic codes help normalise our biases and emotions subtly — but unequivocally — and establish new social power equations while reiterating some old toxic ones.

It’s time we stepped back and recognised that this acceptance of rage and bigotry in our ordinary conversations have brought us to an important political moment.

A wrong turn now will mean we would have let down the Constitutional Republic that we take such pride in.

Barkha Deva is Associate Director at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies. These are her personal views.