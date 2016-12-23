Hitting the right turn

Some months ago, I heard from a young friend about a small restaurant in a YMCA hostel on Jai Singh Marg where you got the most delicious Kerala food at the most reasonable of prices. So one evening I landed up there – only to find that there was a north Indian dinner buffet on offer. I accosted the friend a few days later, and learnt that I had gone to the wrong YMCA hostel. There are quite a few on the same road, and I was told to go to the one that was nearest to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

So, after all these days, I went looking for the Kerala restaurant, and after another wrong try, found it in the National YMCA Hostel, on Jai Singh Road, which is the road going to the Gurudwara from Jantar Mantar. This is called the National YMCA Restaurant (Phone no: 9810280480), and entry is from Gate no. 5. There is parking inside.

So I parked my car and went to the restaurant. I had been told – by friends and relatives who had eaten and enjoyed the food there – that one Mr. M.T. Alex would be at the counter. He was there, and I had a short food chat with him, before placing my order. I asked for a lunch meal to be packed, a plate of buffalo fry and two plates of fried fish. And while the order was being packed, I learnt that the restaurant opens at 8 a.m. for breakfast – when you get either idlis or dosa. It then opens for lunch, and then again for dinner.

Almost every dish – from the lunch thali, fish curry, fish fry and buffalo fry to masala dosa sambar and idli sambar – costs Rs. 60. There is a “light dinner” on offer in the evenings, with appam and stew, and at night you can have a plate of chicken biryani or vegetable biryani for Rs. 100.

I liked the place. It looked spic and span and was airy and well lit. And the food, as it turned out, was superb. My lunch thali consisted of a helping of sambar, aviyal, thoran, rasam, papadam, achar and red rice. A big jug of warm cumin water was placed on the table, and the servers refilled glasses as well as the compartments in the thali as clients made hungry inroads into their food. The rasam came in a jug, too: you were to mix it with your rice and have it. I skipped the rasam, but found the vegetable dishes and the sambar light and tasty. The fish – a large piece of mackerel, which had been well spiced and fried crisp – was absolutely delicious.

And, of course, I loved the meat – which was different from the kind that you get in the small Kerala restaurants in INA Market and elsewhere in the city. I enjoy all kinds of buff fry immensely (and especially the ones that have small coconut pieces in them), but this one was particularly exciting because the preparation was not dry. It had been cooked in a thick masala mix, which I greatly enjoyed. The meat pieces were also soft and juicy.

I had somehow missed seeing the dessert on the menu, but I hear that their gajar halwa is pretty awesome. The grated carrot is cooked so well with sugar that it gets caramelized and crunchy, and the outcome is mouth wateringly good. I am told that they also serve a few north Indian dishes.

There is a saying in Hindi which is a much nicer version of better late than never. My first visit to the restaurant was a wrong turn. This time there were no regrets.