Updated: October 6, 2016 00:50 IST
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
What was on news on this day in 1966. Take a look at our list of articles from our archives.Read more »
|Can Soft Power Facilitate India’s Foreign Policy Goals?
|
Despite the huge potential of India’s soft power, it has not been optimally used thus far. Tridivesh Singh Maini, argues in this article, the Prime Minister's efforts have been hamstrung by factors such as lack of financial support for the outreach and his inability to control domestic majoritarian forces.Read more»