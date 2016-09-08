>> “Countdown begins for GSLV F-05 launch” (Sept. 7, 2016) said the GSLV F-05 rocket, with the indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage as its fourth stage, would place the INSAT-3DR in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit. Actually, cryogenic engine is the third stage of the GSLV launch vehicle.
>>A quote in “CSCs may assemble LED lamps to boost rural economy: Prasad” (Sept. 7, 2016, Business page) read: “If one CSC [Common Service Center] employs 10 people, these centers can generate employment for 2.5 crore people.” It should have been 25 lakh.
>>As a reader rightly pointed out, the graphic titled “Catholic saints from India” (Sept. 5, 2016) had left out two saints – Saint Gonzalo Garcia and Saint Joseph Vaz – who were respectively canonised in 1862 and 2015.
