>>An editing error: The strapline of a report, “Probe against ex-Kerala Minister may lead to excise officials” (September 5, 2016), said, “Bar associationmembers and political appointees also on list of suspects”. It should have been “Kerala Bar Hotels Association (KBHA)”, as mentioned in the text.

>>Another editing error: The last sentence of a report, “Goa to open chapel” (Life Page, September 4, 2016), wrongly said, “Schools in the State will celebrate the occasion over the next three days, with recitations and speeches”. It should have been “Schools and Colleges belonging to Church-affiliated Arch Diocese”.

>>The penultimate paragraph of a report, “28-member all-party team to visit J & K” (September 3, 2016), incorrectly mentioned Dilip Tirkey to be a football legend. He is a hockey player.