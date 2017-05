In the report “Babri case: Advani, Joshi, Bharti charged with criminal conspiracy”, the date of the Babri Masjid demolition was wrongly mentioned as December 9, 1992. It is December 6, 1992.

In the “From The Hindu Archives” column (May 31, 2017, early editions), the date of publication corresponding to the “Fifty years ago” entry — “Sino-Pakistan line-up against India” — was erroneously given as May 31, 2017. It should have been May 31, 1967.