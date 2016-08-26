Order gone wrong: The photo caption accompanying the report, “HC’s ‘blackout’ order surprises jurists” (August 25, 2016, some city editions), identified the jurists - former Madras High Court judges - wrongly. The right order from left to right should be D. Hariparanthaman, K. Chandru and K. N. Basha
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
