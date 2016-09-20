>>In “Army has shown restraint : DGMO” (Sept. 20, 2016), the title of the Minister of State for External Affairs V.K Singh has been inadvertently given as Lt. General. It should have been General.
>>In the Business page Bottomline feature, “Aiming for a ‘no spoilage-no spill’ balance” (Sept. 19, 2016), the name of one of the high speed rail network operators in Italy was wrongly given as Trinitarian. It should have been Trenitalia.
