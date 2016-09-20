>>In the Sunday Magazine feature, "Open House” (Sept.18, 2016), the sentence beginning “Sometimes, it is more than a cultural centre...” should be recast to read as: “Sometimes, it is more than a cultural centre — University of Hyderabad students were served food when they were shut in during the showdown with the administration.
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
