>>In the front page photograph — “Bidding adieu” (Sept. 16, 2016, some editions) — the idol idol in picture was erroneously referred to as Lalbaugcha Raja. It should have been Mumbaicha Raja.

>>A sentence in “A party in a hurry” (Sept. 16, 2016, Editorial page article) read: This sagacity was confirmed the moment the AAP won power in the 2013 and 2014 Assembly elections. It should have been 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections.

>>In the Editorial, “Apple’s tax troubles” (Sept. 16, 206), the last line of the first paragraph read: “...whose Irish subsidiaries account for 90 per cent of the company’'s overall profits.” It should have been the company’s foreign profits.

>>The photograph used along with the report, “CBI to probe $208-mn Embraer aircraft deal” (Sept. 15, 2016), was of a regular Embraer plane, not the one procured by the IAF.

>>In “U.P. CM terms it a governance issue” (Sept. 15, 2016), Shivpal Yadav was wrongly referred to as a Union Minister. He is a State Minister.

>>In “Dhawan likes the pinkball experiment, Gambhir not so much” (Sport, Sept. 15, 2016), Gautam Gambhir was referred to as India Red captain. He actually captained India Blue.