>>The report, “BJD MP floats private bill to decriminalise libel” (Sept. 14, 2016), wrongly referred to Tathagata Satpathy as the chief whip of the BJP in the Lok Sabha. It should have been BJD.

>>“Urjit Patel stares at half-empty RBI board” (Business page, Sept. 14, 2016) had erroneously mentioned — in the context of vacant chief executive officer positions in public sector banks — the name of United Bank of India (UBI). Actually, the appointment for the CEO’s post in UBI was made last month. The report also said that the top spot at Bank of Maharashtra would fall vacant on September 30. The correspondent clarifies that while the appointment of a new CEO for the bank has been cleared, a notification will be issued after September 30.

>>In “Think training, think digital” (Empower, Sept. 14, 2016), the name of a digital learning platform was given as Simplylearn. It should have been Simplilearn.

>>The full form of LEMOA is Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement — and not Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Understanding as given in the report, “After LEMOA, it’s war games now” (Sept. 13, 2016).