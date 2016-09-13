>>In “Rare honour for Defence Services Staff College” (some editions, Sept. 10, 2016), it was erroneously mentioned that the staff college was endowed with the distinction of being the first training institution to bag the honours. Actually, two other institutions had won the honours before. In Coimbatore, the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Administrative College (a training institution) was bestowed the President’s Colours in 2000 by K.R. Narayanan. A Tri-Service training institution, National Defence Academy, Pune, was awarded the President’s Colours in 1978 by Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.

>>Editing error: Throughout the text of the report, “Mariyappan wins high jump gold” (Sport, Sept. 11, 2016), Mariyappan’s name had been misspelt.