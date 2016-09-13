>>In “Rare honour for Defence Services Staff College” (some editions, Sept. 10, 2016), it was erroneously mentioned that the staff college was endowed with the distinction of being the first training institution to bag the honours. Actually, two other institutions had won the honours before. In Coimbatore, the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Administrative College (a training institution) was bestowed the President’s Colours in 2000 by K.R. Narayanan. A Tri-Service training institution, National Defence Academy, Pune, was awarded the President’s Colours in 1978 by Neelam Sanjiva Reddy.
>>Editing error: Throughout the text of the report, “Mariyappan wins high jump gold” (Sport, Sept. 11, 2016), Mariyappan’s name had been misspelt.
More In: Corrections & Clarifications | Readers' Editor
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor