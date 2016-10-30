>>A sentence in “Amit Shah cites Kalyan govt. as a model” (Oct. 28, 2016) read: “Mr. Shah went on to speak of Mr. Ansari’s brother Afzal Ansari, SP leaders Azam Khan and Ateeq Ansari, and the BSP’s Naseemuddin Siddiqui, saying the only common factor between these leaders was that they are Muslim.” Due to an editing error, the “common factor” remark was attributed to Amit Shah. It was actually a comment by the reporter. The sentence should be recast as: “However, Mr. Shah did not stop there, going on to mention his brother Afzal Ansari, SP leaders Azam Khan and Ateeq Ansari, and Naseemuddin Siddiqui (BSP) in the same breath. The only common factor between these leaders is that they are Muslim.”

>>In the infographic that accompanied the report, “State steps up bird flu surveillane” (Oct. 26, 2016), the subtypes given under the head ‘Influenza A H9’ were the subtypes of ‘Influenza A H7’. Actually, the nine known subtypes of H9 viruses are H9N1, H9N2, H9N3, H9N4, H9N5, H9N6, H9N7, H9N8, H9N9.