>>In the graphics accompanying “Health spending: How States splurge on salaries” (Oct. 17, 2016), the figures in respect of total cost per inpatient in Madhya Pradesh was wrongly given as Rs.14,769. It should have been Rs.8,391.
>>The last sentence in “Poland stuns Iran” (Sport, Oct. 18, 2016) said: “... the Aussies can progress to the semifinals only if England beats India ...” It should have been Bangladesh, not the Aussies.
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor
