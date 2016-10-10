>>A sentence in a report, “The street is no place for dogs” (Perspective page, October 3, 2016) read: “For example, in 2013, the Humane Society of the U.S. euthanised 3.4 million unowned dogs and cats.” It should have read, “For example, in 2013, the Humane Society of the U.S. reported euthanasia of 3.4 million unowned dogs and cats in the USA.” The writers regret this oversight.

>>The fifth paragraph of a report, “Ghana decides to relocate Gandhi statue” (October 8, 2016) said: “The unfortunate verbal attack … who are either citizens of India or persons of Indian decent”. The word should have been descent.

>>In the Ranji Trophy scores published in the Sport page (October 9, 2016), the scores in the Madhya Pradesh v Uttar Pradesh match should have been Madhya Pradesh 465 vs Uttar Pradesh 176 & 118 for two instead of Madhya Pradesh 465 & 118 for two vs. Uttar Pradesh 176.