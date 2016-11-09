>>The picture carried along with the report headlined “Mahatma’s grandson Kanu Gandhi passes away” (Nov. 8, 2016) was that of a different Kanu Gandhi.
>>In the report, “Trains to clock 160 kmph on way to Delhi from Mumbai, Howrah” (Nov. 7, 2016, some editions), there was a reference to the Golden Quadrilateral of Indian Railways. It should have been the Diamond Quadrilateral.
