It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);Fax: +91-44-28552963;E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.No personal visits.

>>“Do air purifiers keep out pollution?” (‘Weekend Being’ page, Nov. 6, 2016) erroneously gave the designation of Vinayendra Jain as strategic marketing director of Honeywell’s India operations. It should have been Director – Honeywell Connected Home India .

Please Wait while comments are loading...