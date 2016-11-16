>>The front-page lead story (Nov. 15, 2016) headline has been changed to “Govt. tries to ease cash flow” — in the Web edition — so that it reflects the situation better.
>>The front-page graphic, “Loosening The Grip” ( Nov. 15, 2016), erroneously listed private hospitals under the utilities that can accept old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes till November 24.
>>The report, “Ticket to launder black money” (Nov. 15, 2016), referred to a 73 per cent hike in AC-3 tier bookings. The 73 per cent jump was in the AC-2 tier bookings.
>>”STEM” stands for Science , Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — not Management as erroneously given in the report, “What can Trump do to your U.S. dreams?” (Nov. 11, 2016, World).
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor
