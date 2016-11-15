>>A picture of the Chinese flag had been carried along the front-page report headlined “Deal or no deal? India, Japan wrangle over N-pact note” (Nov. 14, 2016, early editions). The mistake was corrected in the City editions.
>>The Sports page “Telecast schedule” (Nov. 14, 2016) erroneously listed a 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand. It should have been Australia and South Africa.
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
Please specify the edition (place of publication), date and page.
The Readers' Editor's office can be contacted by
Telephone: +91-44-28418297/28576300 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday);
Fax: +91-44-28552963;
E-mail: readerseditor@thehindu.co.in
Mail: Readers' Editor, The Hindu, Kasturi Buildings,
859 & 860 Anna Salai, Chennai 600 002, India.
All communication must carry the full postal address and telephone number.
No personal visits.
The Terms of Reference for the Readers' Editor
