>>A picture of the Chinese flag had been carried along the front-page report headlined “Deal or no deal? India, Japan wrangle over N-pact note” (Nov. 14, 2016, early editions). The mistake was corrected in the City editions.

>>The Sports page “Telecast schedule” (Nov. 14, 2016) erroneously listed a 2nd Test between Australia and New Zealand. It should have been Australia and South Africa.