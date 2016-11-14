>> Michael Ferreira is a Padma Bhushan awardee and not Padma Vibhushan as mentioned in the photo caption titled “Not on cue” (November 13, 2016).

>> A front-page report headlined, “Mistry sacked for not performing: Tata” (Nov. 11, 2016) referred to a decline of “dividend from 40 companies, other than TCS, from Rs. 10,000 crore in 2012-13.” The correct figure is Rs. 1,000 crore.