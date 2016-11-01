>>In the “From the archives” column (Oct. 31, 2016), there was a reference to an offer of elephants made by Thai King to Abraham Lincoln in 1891 for the American Civil War. The year should have been 1861.
>>The report, “On the right track: driven teen builds his own car” (Oct. 31, 2016), and the photo caption in it, referred to the use of a second-hand Honda Accent car engine. It should have been Hyundai Accent.
>>A sentence in “Ayyappa devotees embark on ‘green yatra’” (Oct. 31, 2016, some editions) read: “The devotees plan to reach the abode of ‘Veera Manikanda’ on November 16 coinciding with Makaravilakku festival.” It should have been Mandala pooja festival.
More In: Corrections & Clarifications | Readers' Editor
It is the policy of The Hindu to correct significant errors as soon as possible.
