>>In “Elusive peace in Bastar” (Oct. 16, 2016, Sunday Magazine), the sentence — “Sundar is limiting the understanding of the conflict in Chhattisgarh to a matter of security and a question of development that can only be answered through expropriation.” — should be recast to read: “The author’s contention is that the Indian state is limiting the understanding of the conflict in Chhattisgarh to a matter of security and a question of development that can only be answered through expropriation”.
>>”Modi to raise concerns over Russia-Pakistan ties” (Oct. 15, 2016), erroneously said the S-400 Triumf deal would be worth Rs. 39,000. The correct figure is Rs. 39,000 crore.
