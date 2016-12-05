Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and clarifications: December 5, 2016

>>The opening paragraph of “Delhi HC dismisses TN plea against Archana Ramasundaram” (Dec. 1, 2016) erroneously described the IPS officer as Director of the National Crime Records Bureau. Actually, she is now the Director-General of Sashastra Seema Bal.

 

>>There was a reference to duel  technology in a quotation attributed to Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar in the report, “U.S. for closer defence ties with India” (Dec. 1, 2016). It should have been dual technology.

