>>The report headlined “Army, Air Force await new chiefs” (Nov. 24, 2016) erroneously said that Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi might be the first officer from the armoured corps to head the service in case he is appointed. Actually, if appointed, Lt. Gen. Bakshi would be the first chief from the armoured corps in close to two decades, since Gen. Shankar Roychowdhury retired in 1997.