Corrections and Clarifications - November 21, 2016

>>NPPA stands for National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority — and not National Pharmaceutical Pricing Agency as mentioned in the report headlined “Not consulted on scrapping drug pricing agency: Chairman” (Nov. 17, 2016)

>>In the report headlined “Russia-Pak.-China forum clouds Afghan donor meet” (Nov. 16, 2016), there was a reference to a 13-nation ‘Heart of Asia’ donor conference. Actually, it is a 14-nation conference.

>>In “A new translation of Sundara Ramaswamy’s 1981 classic JJ: Some Jottings” (Literary Review, Sunday Magazine, Nov. 13, 2016), the last sentence of the opening paragraph said: “The original book is in its sixth edition, a significant feat in serious Tamil literature.” It should have been twentieth edition.

>>In the Ranji Trophy scores (Sport, Nov. 17, 2016), the points of Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Goa were given as 9, 12 and 10 respectively. They should have been 10 (Madhya Pradesh), 15 (Kerala) and 11 (Goa).

>>In the report headlined “Rod Marsh quits as chief selector over Test crisis” (Sport, Nov. 17, 2016), there was an erroneous reference to Australia’s first-ever home series defeat against South Africa. Actually, it was Australia’s third consecutive loss.