Corrections and Clarifications — November 28, 2016

>>Seven films are competing for the Gandhi Medal at IFFI, Goa, and not Eleven films as mentioned in the headline of the report (‘Life’ page, November 27, 2016).

>>In the Ranji report pertaining to Tamil Nadu’s game against Punjab (carried in some editions, November 25, 2016), it was stated that Tamil Nadu boosted its tally to 23 from six matches. Tamil Nadu has actually played seven matches.

>>In another Ranji report about Karnataka’s game against Odisha (some editions, November 25, 2016), it was stated that Odisha was chasing 231 for its first win of the season. Odisha has already won a game against Saurashtra.

