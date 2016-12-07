Corrections and Clarifications — December 7, 2016

>>The caption of a photograph in a Jayalalithaa 1948-2016 special page (Dec. 6, 2016) has erroneously identified the person behind Jayalalithaa as the then Nilgiris Collector Sheela Nair Chunkath. It should have been Leena Nair.

>>The report headlined “Total loyalty: the cement that held AIADMK” (Dec. 6, 2016) erroneously said R.M. Veerappan was allowed to contest in the by-election to Kangeyam, a seat Jayalalithaa vacated because she had won from Bodinayakanur too. It should have been Bargur, not Bodinayakanur.

>>In regard to the news report headlined “Ministry has no news on TV standards panel” (Dec. 6, 2016), the Press Information Bureau (PIB) writes to say that the article has appeared in the context of the answer to the unstarred question No. 2048 dated 30th Nov., 2016 in the Lok Sabha and that the report given by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to the Parliament did not at any place mention the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA). The question was regarding the National Broadcasting Standards Authority. The PIB states that while the ministry has synergy with the News Broadcasters Standards Authority, a self-regulating body of the industry, it is misleading to say that NBSA is the same as the National Broadcasting Standards Authority. The Editor apologises for this error.