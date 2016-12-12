Corrections & Clarifications

Corrections and Clarifications — December 12, 2016

>>The strapline of a report, “Land given to Patanjali faces objection from Opposition” (some editions, December 10, 2016), said: “Land costing Rs.1.16 crore was given to Patanjali at Rs.25 crore, claims Congress.” It should have been Rs.25 lakh as mentioned in the text.

>>In the fourth paragraph of a report, “Karnataka takes first day’s honours” (‘Sport’, December 8, 2016) the name of a dropped player was wrongly mentioned as Shreyas Iyer instead of Shreyas Gopal.

