The demonetisation debate offers the perfect platform to bid adieu to 2016 and welcome 2017. If the queues for cash disappears by the end of this year, it would mean Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the right policy decision but his government botched it up with terrible implementation. If people are going to be subjected to cashless misery in the new year too, it would mean the decision was wrong.

The immediate cash crunch and everyday difficulties are not without a positive fallout. Some relentless letter writers, who take pride in finding fault with journalism’s interrogating aspect and its central creed to speak truth to power, have gone silent. Instead, the letters we have been receiving since November 8 show a desire to understand the implications of this policy decision. The personalised attacks on opinion writers and reporters have given way to dialogue, discussion, and exchange of ideas. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s lead article in this newspaper, “Making of a mammoth tragedy” (December 9, 2016), the responses to it in the comment section by Bibek Debroy and S. Gurumurthy, and a rejoinder to the responses by Rajeev Gowda were read widely. These discussions were not subjected to troll-like abuse. What we got was either endorsement of a viewpoint or rejection based on individuals’ understanding of the policy’s implication.

The sudden shift from monologues within echo chambers to dialogue brings out the limitations of the closed circuit narrative of the social media and the enabling role of the legacy media in forcing a debate during a crisis. This becomes even more important when political parties fail to discuss the issue in Parliament, where the proceedings were repeatedly stalled to score a political point this winter session. The Hindu is the site for continuity and change — it advocates the need for continuing ideas, policies and practices that have worked and presses for changes in areas where the need for transformation is acute. I hope this level of engagement, which has returned after a gap of two and a half years, remains the mode of communication even in the new year.

The inquisitive nature of readers often forces me to spend more time in the archives and the library. Their desire to know not only the facts but also the circumstances in which the facts emerged is a reminder of the ethical obligation of writers and journalists of this newspaper. K. John Mammen, a reader who still relishes writing in longhand and sending mails through the Indian Post, sent us photocopies of two different articles published in The Hindu and its sister publication Frontline on Albert Einstein’s observation about Mahatma Gandhi.

The Hindu article was a column by Shashi Tharoor, “Was there such a one as this?” (July 3, 2005). The other was a column by K. Natwar Singh in Frontline, “A simple man and a great leader” (February 13, 2004). Dr. Mammen was intrigued by the two differing periods attributed to Einstein’s most cited quote about Gandhi: “Generations to come, it may be, will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.”

According to Mr. Singh, Einstein said this in 1939 when Gandhiji turned 70. However, Dr. Tharoor in his column attributes it to Einstein saying it upon learning of the death of the Mahatma, which was in 1948. Dr. Mammen, who has photocopies of The Hindu that cover the passing of Gandhi and the subsequent period, could not find any statement by Einstein. “I presume that Singh is exact and Tharoor is not. However, many go by Tharoor’s quote as regards the occasion,” he wrote. He wanted a credible clarification from The Hindu to set the record straight.

The facts that emerge from the collected works of Albert Einstein are fascinating. Einstein had lively and engaging conversations with three interesting Indian minds: Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) and Jawaharlal Nehru (1889-1964). In 1939, Einstein was asked to write for an anthology by S. Radhakrishnan, then a professor of Eastern religions at Oxford University. Einstein gladly accepted, and contributed to the Birthday Volume Gandhi (1939). But that did not contain the famous quote.

However, for the same occasion, Einstein also issued a statement about Gandhi, which was later published in his anthology, Out of My Later Years (1950), in which the famous quote was the concluding statement. The text of that statement is: “A leader of his people, unsupported by any outward authority: a politician whose success rests not upon craft nor the mastery of technical devices, but simply on the convincing power of his personality; a victorious fighter who has always scorned the use of force; a man of wisdom and humility, armed with resolve and inflexible consistency, who has devoted all his strength to the uplifting of his people and the betterment of their lot; a man who has confronted the brutality of Europe with the dignity of the simple human beings, and thus at all times risen superior. Generations to come, it may be, will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.” Einstein did write a eulogy for Gandhi after his death but he did not repeat these words in it.

