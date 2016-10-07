CJI draws a parallel between Sabarimala and Haji Ali dargah.

The Supreme Court on Friday drew a parallel between the restriction on women worshipping in Kerala's Sabarimala temple and Mumbai Haji Ali Dargah, saying 'exclusion' is practised by both Hindus and Muslims and the "problem needs to be addressed''.

A bench, led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, was hearing a plea by the Haji Ali Dargah Trust challenging the recent Bombay High Court judgment directing equal entry right for women and men into the dargah's sanctum sanctorium.

Senior advocate and Trust's counsel Gopal Subramanium contended that there is no exclusion practised in the dargah. He said it is only that men are "slightly closer" to the sanctum, while women are at a certain distance.

"Exclusion is not there if nobody is allowed after a certain point. There is exclusion if women are not allowed after a certain point and men are," Chief Justice Thakur observed.

Chief Justice Thakur referred to the Sabarimala temple entry litigation pending before another court led by Justice Dipak Misra.

"That is a Hindu shrine and this is a Muslim shrine," Chief Justice Thakur said.

Mr. Subramanium assured the court that the Trust would take a progressive stand in the issue.

The court scheduled the hearing for October 17. The High Court judgment would remain suspended till then.