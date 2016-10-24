India might be pushed to a war with Pakistan if the latter continues its support to terrorism, says the BJP leader.

“War is inevitable if Pakistan does not contain its home-trained terrorists. India is ready for it,” Dr. Swamy said at a seminar on India-Pakistan relations at New York University. “Dialogue is not possible since Pakistan’s civil society at present is impotent,” he said. The event ‘India and Pakistan: A Subcontinental Affair’ was organised by the students.

He said Pakistan had been defeated in four wars and in the process it was divided into two. “Next time it will be divided into four,” he said.