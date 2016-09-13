Asks the media to exercise restraint in reporting incidents happening in both the States

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed for calm in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu following eruption of violence on Monday over the Cauvery water dispute. He said the dispute was being looked at by the Supreme Court and should not be brought in to the streets.

​“The violence in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu further to the direction of the Supreme Court on release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu is quite disturbing. Such violence can’t be justified on any ground and particularly, after the direction of the highest court of the country.

​Such violence and destruction of property negates the rule of law and ultimately impacts the life of common man," he said at a special briefing in New Delhi.

"​Water is no doubt a sensitive and emotive issue and particularly, in times of scarcity. It is in the fitness of things that such issues are resolved through discussions among the concerned parties. The Cauvery waters issue is sub judice and the Supreme Court has given a direction after listening to both the States. If still there are any issues, leadership of both the States could discuss the same and come out with a way forward," he said.

Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu and Tamilians in Karnataka should not be made to feel insecure. "A large number of people from each other State live in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and have been making significant contribution to the development of the State of their choice of living. They should not be made to feel insecure as it is the constitutional right of every citizen to live in a place of choice in the country," he said.

Home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after violence claimed a life in Bengaluru.

Mr. Naidu appealed to the media to exercise restraint in reporting on the incidents happening in both the States. "Highlighting such incidents visually and otherwise might incite further violence", he pointed out.